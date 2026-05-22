Another Gen Z teacher causes an online buzz after attending class in a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her Nyash (VIDEO)







Friday, May 22, 2026 - A young female teacher has caused a stir online after a video of her teaching in class while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit went viral.

In the clip, the well-endowed teacher is seen confidently delivering her lesson, but her choice of attire quickly became the subject of discussion after the video was shared widely on social media.

The footage has attracted mixed reactions, with many users debating whether the outfit was appropriate for a classroom environment.

Many argued that it did not align with expected professional dress code standards for teachers.

Watch the video>>> below

Anyone who knows the location of this school?

Kuna conjunctions sikuelewa kwa English nadai kurepeat pic.twitter.com/KbdKD8MgIP — 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭🇰🇪 (@_Saint__John) May 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST