Another Gen Z teacher causes an online buzz after attending class in a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her Nyash (VIDEO)



Friday, May 22, 2026 - A young female teacher has caused a stir online after a video of her teaching in class while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit went viral.

In the clip, the well-endowed teacher is seen confidently delivering her lesson, but her choice of attire quickly became the subject of discussion after the video was shared widely on social media.

The footage has attracted mixed reactions, with many users debating whether the outfit was appropriate for a classroom environment.

Many argued that it did not align with expected professional dress code standards for teachers.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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