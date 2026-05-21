A Slay Queen Gen Z teacher with killer curves displays her dance moves in a trending video - Hii Ni Mali Ya Principal







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - A trendy Gen Z teacher has become an online sensation after a video of her dancing in class went viral on social media.

In the clip, the curvy teacher, dressed in a figure-hugging outfit that highlighted her physique, is seen energetically dancing to a popular Amapiano hit while showing off impressive moves.

The short video quickly attracted attention online, with social media users flooding the comment section with humorous reactions.

Some jokingly claimed that the school Principal must have noticed her beauty and charm.

Watch the video>>> below

Deputy aweziachilia uyu teacher on practice aende ivo 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3SfgXtfMSR — Ceeyoh★ (@ceeyoh) May 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST