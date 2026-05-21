A Slay Queen Gen Z teacher with killer curves displays her dance moves in a trending video - Hii Ni Mali Ya Principal

Thursday, May 21, 2026 - A trendy Gen Z teacher has
become an online sensation after a video of her dancing in class went viral on
social media.
In the clip, the curvy teacher, dressed in a figure-hugging
outfit that highlighted her physique, is seen energetically dancing to a
popular Amapiano hit while showing off impressive moves.
The short video quickly attracted attention online, with
social media users flooding the comment section with humorous reactions.
Some jokingly claimed that the school Principal must have
noticed her beauty and charm.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Deputy aweziachilia uyu teacher on practice aende ivo 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3SfgXtfMSR— Ceeyoh★ (@ceeyoh) May 21, 2026
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