President RUTO’s Private Secretary REUBEN MAIYO’s beautiful SIDE CHICK unmasked - Spoils her with a Mercedes Benz GLE and a house in Karen (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 18, 2026 - President William Ruto’s private secretary Reuben Maiyo has been linked to a romantic affair with flashy Instagram slay queen Sasha Mett.

According to whispers online, Maiyo has been sponsoring Sasha’s lavish lifestyle, which she openly flaunts on social media.

Maiyo has reportedly bought her a Mercedes Benz GLE and a house in Karen.

A sneak peek into Sasha’s Instagram page reveals that she lives a high-end lifestyle, always globe-trotting on vacation and posting designer items.

Maiyo adds to the growing list of senior Government officials keeping side chicks and spoiling them with expensive gifts using tax payer’s money.





See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST