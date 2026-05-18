Nyabari Masaba MP DANIEL MANDUKU’s womanizing habits exposed - Anapita Na Kila Skirt! His Lang’ata-based side chick, SANDRA SIELE, gave him KASWENDE







Monday, May 18, 2026 - Nyabari Masaba Member of Parliament, Daniel Manduku’s dirty secrets have been exposed, with reports emerging that he is a notorious skirt chaser.

Sources reached out to blogger Edgar Obare anonymously and revealed that the married MP is involved in multiple affairs with different women, including fellow politicians and senior Government officials, among them Bomas of Kenya Director, Moraa Kirera.

Manduku also reportedly does not spare female employees at a paint factory he runs in Rongai.

One of his alleged side chicks identified as Sandra Siale is pregnant and is said to have infected him with “kaswende”.

See receipts below

The Kenyan DAILY POST