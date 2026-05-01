Popular KAMBA benga singer, KATIVUI, beats up his wife and leaves her with serious head injuries (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 1, 2026 - Renowned Kamba Benga singer, Kativui, is on the spot after being accused of subjecting his wife to physical abuse.

The allegations, which have sparked widespread reactions online, paint a troubling picture of a violent domestic altercation.

According to reports, Kativui was involved in a heated dispute with his wife that escalated, leading to a physical attack.





While details surrounding the cause of the disagreement remain unclear, photos circulating on social media show the singer’s wife nursing visible head injuries.

Many have condemned the abuse, calling for swift intervention by authorities and demanding that the artist be held accountable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST