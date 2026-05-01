DRAMA as KIKUYU woman catches husband’s well-endowed SIDE CHICK in her matrimonial home at night (VIDEO)







Friday, May 1, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a Kikuyu woman caught her husband’s side chick in their matrimonial home, leading to a heated altercation.

According to reports, the disgruntled wife had earlier left her home following a domestic dispute with her husband.

She later discovered that he had brought another woman, believed to be his side chick.

The woman stormed back into the house breathing fire and confronted the side chick head-on.

In a video taken by a nosy neighbour and shared on Tiktok, the other woman is seen fleeing as the wife attempts to attack her.

“Hutawahi enda kwa nyumba ya mwanamke mwingine (you will never go to another woman’s matrimonial home again),” she is heard shouting as the drama escalates.

Interestingly, the husband was nowhere to be seen during the confrontation, leaving the two women to square it off.

Watch the dramatic video>>> below

Alishikwa live live na bwana ya wenyewe kwake.... pic.twitter.com/N6rGCsdVKZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST