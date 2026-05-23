PHOTOs of the suspect behind the kidnapping and brutal murder of a school boy - He had demanded ransom from the mother before killing him and hiding the body in a sack







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged in the shocking kidnapping and murder of young Bravin Mokaya, a tragic incident that has left locals in Kisii County devastated and demanding justice.

According to reports, the 5-year-old boy was abducted by a well-known young man from the area, who is now the prime suspect in the horrifying crime.

Investigations indicate that after killing the child, the suspect stayed with the body inside his house for three days before stuffing it into a sack.

In a chilling move, he reportedly sneaked the sack containing the body into a neighbouring house whose owner was away at the time.

The suspect is then said to have sent a text message to the area chief, directing him to the abandoned house where the body had been hidden.

Authorities later recovered the child’s body from the house, sending shockwaves across the community.

Reports further indicate that before the murder, the suspect had demanded ransom money from the boy’s mother who works in Saudi Arabia, pretending the child was still alive.

He had contacted the boy’s mother using a facebook pseudo account.

Below are photos of the suspect

The deceased boy

The Kenyan DAILY POST