PHOTOs of the suspect behind the kidnapping and brutal murder of a school boy - He had demanded ransom from the mother before killing him and hiding the body in a sack

Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged in the shocking kidnapping and murder of young Bravin Mokaya, a tragic incident that has left locals in Kisii County devastated and demanding justice.
According to reports, the 5-year-old boy was abducted by a
well-known young man from the area, who is now the prime suspect in the
horrifying crime.
Investigations indicate that after killing the child, the
suspect stayed with the body inside his house for three days before stuffing it
into a sack.
In a chilling move, he reportedly sneaked the sack
containing the body into a neighbouring house whose owner was away at the time.
The suspect is then said to have sent a text message to the
area chief, directing him to the abandoned house where the body had been
hidden.
Authorities later recovered the child’s body from the house,
sending shockwaves across the community.
Reports further indicate that before the murder, the suspect
had demanded ransom money from the boy’s mother who works in Saudi Arabia,
pretending the child was still alive.
He had contacted the boy’s mother using a facebook pseudo
account.
Below are photos of the suspect
The deceased boy
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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