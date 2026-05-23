“He can’t find another woman like me, I’m a whole package,” – NADIA MUKAMI brags after breaking up with ARROW BWOY (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Days after singer, Nadia Mukami, announced her breakup with husband and fellow musician, Arrow Bwoy, she has confidently declared that he will never find another woman like her.

“I’m a whole package. Arrow Bwoy can’t get another woman like me.”

“He can try, but he’ll only be downgrading. I mean… just look at me,” Nadia said in a video that has since gone viral.

While announcing the split on Instagram on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026, the mother of two revealed that the past 18 months had been an emotionally draining cycle of trying to salvage their relationship.

“Over the past few months, I made the difficult decision to go separate ways with my partner,” she wrote.

“This has not been an easy journey for either of us, especially because we were not only partners in life, but also parents to young children who mean the world to us.”

Despite previously speaking openly about her dream of having a traditional family, Nadia admitted that exhaustion had finally outweighed hope.

“I have hoped and prayed that things would have been different for the last one and a half years… I fought so hard, but I guess I lost,” she shared.

Watch the video>>> below

“ I’m a whole package. Arrow Boy can’t get another woman like me. He can try, but he’ll only be downgrading. I mean… just look at me.”

~ Nadia Mukami after her breakup with her husband. pic.twitter.com/x2A1yR3cRg — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) May 22, 2026