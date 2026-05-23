CS MURKOMEN’s wife, GLADYS WANJIRU, recalls being a student of Deputy President KITHURE KINDIKI in University (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen’s wife, Gladys Wanjiru, stole the spotlight at the launch of the Cherangany Hills Ecosystem Restoration for Livelihood Improvement, Sustainability and Harmony (CHERISH) initiative when she shared a personal story about Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Speaking before hundreds at the event, Gladys recalled her days as a student under Kindiki’s guidance.

“Today I had to speak, Mr Deputy President. So many people here do not know that we were in the same class.”

“You taught us international human rights. And now you must see what your students are doing,” she said warmly.

She revealed that Kindiki not only taught her but also supervised her dissertation, praising his unmatched work ethic.

“I used to give you my dissertation around 6 pm so that I could rest, and I would find out that you were in the office in the evening, checking it, making changes, and bringing it back already marked.”

“Then I would tell myself that tomorrow I have another task,” she recalled.

Gladys credited the Deputy President with inspiring her to pursue her master’s degree in South Africa, noting that his mentorship left a lasting impact.

CS MURKOMEN’s wife, GLADYS WANJIRU, recalls being a student of Deputy President KITHURE KINDIKI in University pic.twitter.com/Kk5Zrm8jKs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2026