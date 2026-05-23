Panic over numberless van used by kidnappers to abduct school kids in Kiambu - Occupants spotted wearing hooded masks (PHOTO)







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Fear and anxiety have gripped residents in Kiambu after a suspicious numberless van linked to attempted child abductions was spotted near public schools in the area.

According to reports shared by concerned residents, the van was first seen on Thursday near Fairlawn Primary School, where occupants said to be wearing hooded masks attempted to forcibly grab two children at around 6AM.

The children raised an alarm, attracting attention and forcing the van to speed off before the suspects could carry out their mission.

The same vehicle was seen again yesterday near Nderi Primary School, causing panic among parents and residents.

Parents have been urged to remain extra vigilant, especially during early morning and evening hours when children are heading to or from school.

The Kenyan DAILY POST