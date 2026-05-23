A LUO man who was dismissed from KDF Special Forces arrested for masterminding criminal activities in Nairobi’s Eastlands area - Smoked out of his hiding at Kayole dumpsite (PHOTOs)







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - A team of Detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU) have arrested a notorious suspect linked to criminal activities in Nairobi’s Eastlands and neighbouring areas, recovering ammunition and government stores.

Acting on a tip-off from alert members of the public, detectives launched a targeted operation that led to the arrest of Rodgers Omondi Odhiambo, a former KDF special forces officer, at his hideout within Kayole dumpsite area.

Upon his arrest, the suspect led detectives to his residence, where a meticulous search of his house turned up one round of 9mm ammunition, three military shirts, a military smoke jacket, a military trouser, a military short, two military working dress, a green military bag, and a military jackknife.

Appearing before the Milimani Law Courts today, Odhiambo faced charges of being in possession of ammunition and government stores.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted a bond of Sh1 million or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000.

The case is set for mention on June 2, 2026.

The Kenyan DAILY POST