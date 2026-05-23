GACHAGUA addresses claims linking his family to a man serving a 20 year jail term for murder - “He does not even look like us”







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has strongly denied reports that a man serving a 20‑year prison sentence for murder is related to his family.

Speaking during an engagement with Kenyans in the United Kingdom on Friday, May 22nd, Gachagua dismissed claims that Jackson Kihara is the son of his late brother, former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

He alleged that the narrative was part of a propaganda campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation after President William Ruto’s administration failed to link him to corruption.

“The other day, they went to Manyani and looked for a criminal who was jailed there and told him to say that he was the son of my late brother.”

“Nobody knows him; we have never seen him. In my late brother’s will, he was not there, and he does not even look like us,” Gachagua stated.

He further rubbished claims that he orchestrated the man’s imprisonment to access family secrets left behind by his brother.

“The young man was jailed in 2015. At the time, Nderitu was Governor, and he died here in London in 2017,” he added.

The DCP leader alleged that the convict was working with individuals from State House and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who promised him release if he cooperated with the scheme.

Court records identify the convict as Jackson Kihara Gachucha, who does not carry the Gachagua family name.

Documents show he was charged with robbery with violence in 2015 along Langata Road, later sentenced to death before a retrial reduced the penalty to 20 years.

In his latest appeal, Gachucha claimed that he was framed by relatives over documents allegedly left by his father, asking the court to allow him to retrieve them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST