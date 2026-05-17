Whose father is this? This Mubaba pulling off wild dance moves at an event has caused a buzz online (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 17, 2026
- A video of an elderly man showing off his energetic dance moves at an event
has set social media abuzz.
In the viral clip, the stylish “mubaba,” dressed in a sharp
suit, confidently takes to the stage and unleashes impressive breakdance moves
with unmatched energy.
Despite the crowd appearing somewhat unimpressed, the
elderly man remained unfazed and continued entertaining himself with his lively
performance.
The video has sparked hilarious reactions online, with
netizens sharing mixed opinions. Some joked that the man had refused to accept
his age and was “stuck in the city” doing outrageous things to survive.
Others, however, praised his confidence and carefree spirit,
applauding him for refusing to let age slow him down and for living life
entirely on his own terms.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Baba ya nani.... pic.twitter.com/BkdUiUX1r0— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 17, 2026
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