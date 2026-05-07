Nosy man snoops through cheating LADY’s phone as she texted in public and exposes message - “Fear Women! MOKAYA Anagongewa Kama Mayai”







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - A man has taken to X and exposed a cheating lady identified as Brenda, who was texting her side guy in public.

The nosy man captured the message Brenda was sending to her side guy and shared it on social media, sparking hilarious reactions.

In the message, Brenda tells her side guy that her boyfriend had found a boxer that he had left behind in her boyfriend’s house.

The cunning lady further says that she lied to her boyfriend that she had bought the boxer for him, and he believed her, describing him as a fool.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST