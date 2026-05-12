Divorced SARAH KABU criticized over outfit after attending event in a crop top - “Funika Tumbo Mama Mzee” (PHOTO)







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - Renowned city businesswoman, Sarah Kabu, has come under criticism from fashion enthusiasts after attending an event in an outfit that many online users felt did not flatter her appearance.

The divorced mother of two stepped out in a crop top that exposed part of her tummy, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Some critics argued that she should dress according to her body shape, while others defended her right to wear whatever she feels comfortable in.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST