NI KAREMBO! ‘RUTO’s daughter’ shows off her flexible waist in viral tiktok dance challenge and men are salivating (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 06, 2026 - A video of a stunning, petite Slay Queen showing off her flexible waist in a viral TikTok challenge has sparked a buzz on social media.

In the clip, the dancer, who bears an uncanny resemblance to President Ruto, confidently displays her whining skills, leaving netizens captivated and replaying the video.

Her striking likeness to the President has added an extra layer of intrigue, fueling online reactions and speculation.

Watch the video>>> below

Ruto's daughter vintage G is something else on tiktok watch how she whines her waist like a rotating orbit this is the daughter who told Ruto he wants to do filming pic.twitter.com/mtJ5oRLuUE — Claire❤️ (@Claire_mesi) May 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST