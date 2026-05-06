Yellow Yellow single mother of two proudly flaunts her MUBABA lover- Mzee Anakula Mali Safi! Money is everything (VIDEOs)







Wednesday, April 6, 2026 - A beautiful single mother of two has left netizens talking after she proudly flaunted her “Mubaba” lover despite their visible age gap.

She posted a series of videos on TikTok goofing around with the man, who appears a bit shy and reserved as she confidently shows him off.

In the clips, the two seem comfortable around each other, sharing lighthearted moments that suggest a close bond.

The lady is reported to have settled for the older man after getting two kids with a deadbeat baby daddy.

Her “Mubaba’’ is said to be wealthy, and from the lifestyle portrayed in the videos, he appears to be giving her a comfortable and enjoyable life.

The videos sparked a lot of reactions, with many people trolling her over the age difference and questioning her intentions.

However, others came to her defense, arguing that she has every right to choose what works for her and her children.

Despite the mixed reactions and online criticism, she remains unbothered and continues to flaunt their relationship for the world to see, clearly confident in her choices and unapologetic about her lifestyle.

Watch the videos below

Life is good with my MBABA pic.twitter.com/fIkYAiTZSn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST