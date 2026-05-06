AIBU!! A BEN 10 embarrassed after trying to hit on a MUMAMA in a club (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 6, 2026 - A video has surfaced online showing an awkward moment after a young man attempted to hit on an older woman in a nightclub, only to be flatly rejected.

In the clip, the confident man is seen approaching the woman as she sat enjoying her drink and vibing to the music.

He tries to strike up a conversation and make advances, clearly hoping to win her over.

However, the woman quickly shuts him down, giving clear signals that she was not interested in his approach, leaving the man visibly embarrassed.

Watch the video>>> below

BEN 10 anajaribu kutoka block... pic.twitter.com/CNTPHgEh6L — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST