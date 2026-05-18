Mum you are getting old, you need a man - VIDEO of NICAH THE QUEEN’s daughters urging her to find a husband sparks buzz online! (WATCH)



Monday, May 18, 2026 - A playful video of influencer Nicah The Queen and her daughters cheekily urging her to find a husband has stirred reactions on social media.

In the lighthearted clip, the two girls jokingly “market” their mother, praising her for being smart, hardworking and able to cook and clean.

“Mum, you are getting old and we need to talk about real life matters. Soon we will become adults and leave the house and we don’t want you to be lonely,” one of the daughters says.

Nicah humorously responds, “I have the Holy Spirit.”

Her daughter quickly fires back, saying they still need someone to be there for her, before jokingly adding that any potential suitor must be ready to pay both “wife allowance” and the children’s allowance too.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with many netizens praising the close bond between Nicah and her daughters, while others felt there was more behind the conversation despite it being presented as lighthearted content.

Nicah was previously married to comedian Dr. Ofweneke.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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