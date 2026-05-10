Heartbroken man exposes his wife for cheating and taking loans for her MPANGO WA KANDO - Shares details on church’s WhatsApp Group







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - A heartbroken man has taken to social media to vent after discovering that his legally wedded wife had been cheating on him with another man.

According to the distraught man, the shocking revelation not only exposed the extra-marital affair but also uncovered financial betrayal within their marriage.





The man claimed that he had unknowingly taken loans and financed a lifestyle that benefited his wife’s “mpango wa kando” behind his back.

“It appears that in addition to cheating throughout our marriage, I was funding a lifestyle I knew nothing about,” he lamented in an emotional message shared online.





In anger and frustration, the man also exposed his wife on their church’s WhatsApp group, sharing details of the affair and accusing her of disrespecting their marriage vows.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST