Alinipea KISO...NONO, Lawyer MALA…YA! LADY rants after a private escapade with GACHAGUA’s lawyer, MOSES MABEYA! Warns other LADIES







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - A lady has come forward with explosive allegations against prominent city lawyer, Moses Mabeya, claiming that a private escapade with him left her with deep regrets after she allegedly contracted an STD.

Speaking anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare, the disgruntled woman described Mabeya, who is part of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s legal team, as a serial womanizer who allegedly engages in multiple affairs without caution.

According to her, what began as a seemingly harmless private encounter quickly turned into a nightmare after she started experiencing health complications shortly afterwards.

“Nilitoka huko na kisonono. Anakula kila mahali,” she lamented while narrating her ordeal.

The lady further warned other women to exercise extreme caution when engaging in intimate relationships with the lawyer.





The Kenyan DAILY POST