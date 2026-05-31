LUO single mother shares romantic videos with her elderly MZUNGU LOVER - He is old enough to be her grandfather! The enemy is poverty

Sunday, May 31, 2026 - A Luo woman has sparked a buzz on TikTok after sharing a series of romantic videos featuring her elderly mzungu partner, who is old enough to be her grandfather.
The man, said to be from Australia, appears to be living a
lavish lifestyle with her, often taking her on expensive dates and
international vacations.
A look at her social media pages also shows that she is a
single mother to a teenage son.
Despite online criticism and trolls from users who claim she
is only after the man’s wealth, the lady appears unfazed and continues to
openly showcase their relationship.
Watch the videos below
LUO single mother shares romantic videos with her elderly MZUNGU LOVER pic.twitter.com/HiPinVpxzX— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026
LUO single mother shares romantic videos with her elderly MZUNGU LOVER pic.twitter.com/ZEukR99mrg— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments