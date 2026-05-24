Meet Ohangla singer, PRINCE INDAH’s yellow yellow SIDE CHICK - She is currently pregnant for him even as he pretends to be a faithful husband and family man (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A Slay Queen alleged to be popular Ohangla singer, Prince Indah’s side chick has been unmasked amid claims that she is currently pregnant for him.

According to a source, Indah has been cheating on his wife with a beautiful lady identified as Effie, a social media influencer.

Indah has for a long time portrayed himself as a faithful husband and family man, but behind the scenes, he is a notorious womanizer.

See photos of the lady alleged to be his side chick.

The Kenyan DAILY POST