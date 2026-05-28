HAJAVAA NINII!! Bold Nairobi Slay Queen stuns netizens with daring club outfit– Nice figure though!! (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - A video of a stunning Slay Queen enjoying herself at a popular upscale city club has caused a buzz on social media.

In the clip, the curvy beauty is seen casually dancing with a friend while holding a drink, seemingly unbothered.

However, it is her daring outfit, which left little to the imagination that has become the main topic of discussion online.

While some netizens admired her confidence and bold fashion choice, others felt that she pushed the boundaries in her quest to stand out and grab attention.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST