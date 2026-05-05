MARION NAIPEI taken to the hospital after overindulging in alcohol - She is back to her old ways! Ni Ngumu Kubadilisha Kunguru (VIDEO)



Tuesday, May 5, 2026 - Marion Naipei has once again courted controversy after she was rushed to hospital following heavy drinking.

In the video, Naipei is seen being attended to by a medic as she struggles to breathe.

The incident comes amid growing concerns about her mental state, following her recent stunts on social media.

She is said to have ditched the church and reverted to her old ways.

Naipei came into the limelight late last year after a man leaked her embarrassing club video.

Pastor Kanyari later came to her rescue at a time when she was heavily criticized and attempted to reform her.

However, his efforts appear to have been unsuccessful after she left the church.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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