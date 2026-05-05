Kenyan content creator, LYDIA WANJIRU, flaunts her ‘snake-flat’ tummy after spending millions on surgery (PHOTO)







Tuesday, May 05, 2026 - Kenyan content creator and influencer, Lydia Wanjiru, has taken to social media to celebrate achieving a ‘snake-flat’ tummy after several procedures and millions of shillings.

Taking to Instagram stories, Wanjiru, who has been showcasing her physical transformation through surgery, expressed immense satisfaction at finally achieving a stomach that is "as flat as a snake's."

"And I’m so bloated but you can’t tell coz my tummy is as flat as a snake’s,” she captioned the photo.

In a recent interview, Wanjiru explained that undergoing the procedure had been on her bucket list for years, influenced by foreign celebrities who openly spoke about their experiences.

“I have always wanted the procedure, like five years ago when these Hollywood or these international stars started coming out and saying, ‘You know I’ve done this, I’ve done this,’…..” she admitted.





The Kenyan DAILY POST