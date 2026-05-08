Man reveals interesting reason his wife opened her X account and email addresses with his last name before their wedding!







Friday, May 08, 2026 - A romantic revelation has sparked online buzz after a man shared why his wife adopted his surname long before their wedding.

This is after an X user had stated that a woman that loves you would start addressing herself by your surname even before you marry her.

Responding to the post, he wrote:

“When my wife wanted to open an X account, she used my name as her last name and her username”

“Every email address she has opened since we started dating, she uses my last name as her last name. She would say; ‘I’m doing this so I won’t have to change them after wedding.’…”

The posts have ignited conversations about love and the symbolic power of names in relationships.





The Kenyan DAILY POST