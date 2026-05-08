Drama as a LADY storms her ex-boyfriend’s house with Police Officers and carts away household items, claiming she bought them (VIDEO)







Friday, May 8, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a woman, accompanied by police officers, stormed her ex-boyfriend’s residence claiming ownership of several household items inside the house and insisting that she personally purchased them.

In the video, the man is seen engaging the police officers in a heated argument, accusing them of breaking the law and questioning their decision to enter his house without a court order.

The woman maintained that she had contributed financially to acquiring some of the household goods and therefore had every right to retrieve them following their breakup.

However, her ex-boyfriend strongly disputed the claims, insisting that none of the items belonged to her, which led to a tense stand-off between the two parties.

The dramatic incident attracted the attention of neighbours, who gathered at a distance to watch the unfolding scene, with some appearing to side with the man during the confrontation.

Watch the video>>> below

LADY storms her ex-boyfriend’s house with police officers and carts away household items, claiming she bought them pic.twitter.com/6yS2AOJ5ex — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST