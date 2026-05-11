Kenyan man shares PHOTO of his mother on X to wish her happy Mother’s Day only for a netizen to expose her wild club antics with BEN 10s (LOOK)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - Sunday, May 10th, marked Mother’s Day, with people across the world taking to social media to celebrate their beloved mothers.

However, for one Kenyan man, an innocent post on X praising his mother took an unexpected turn after a netizen exposed her alleged wild club antics with younger men, popularly known as “Ben 10s.”

Sharing a photo of his mother, the man wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day, dear Mum… May you live longer.”

But responding to the post, another tweep claimed:

“Huyu nishawai muona Habanos akipigia kijana mdogo whine mbaya sana. Small world!”

The revelation sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens questioning whether it was necessary for the tweep to expose the woman’s private life in such a public manner.

Others warned that X is no longer a safe space, noting that people can easily dig up “receipts” once you post photos on the popular platform.

“X ain’t safe anymore. Umepost picha yako watu wanakutolea receipts,” one netizen quipped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST