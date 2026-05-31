A MUBABA spotted with his Slay Queen girlfriend at a social event - Pesa Ni Mzuri (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - The internet is buzzing after a “mubaba’’ was spotted at a social event enjoying himself with his young Slay Queen girlfriend.

In the viral video, the lady is seen seated on the man’s lap as the two enjoy the night, appearing comfortable and affectionate in front of other revellers.

The man, seemingly unfazed by the attention, continued partying alongside Gen Z attendees, many of whom were young enough to be his children.

As expected, the video sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users joking that the man must be financially well-off to attract such a beautiful lady.

Watch the video>>> below

A MUBABA with his Slay Queen girlfriend pic.twitter.com/ylVENuiifa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST