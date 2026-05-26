Looks hotter than Westlands A-List corporate baddies - Meet a Kitengela bus conductor who is turning heads with her beauty (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - A Kitengela-based bus conductor has become an online sensation after a video of her at work surfaced, with many social media users praising her striking looks.

In the clip, the young lady is seen collecting fare from passengers, a routine task that has unexpectedly sparked widespread admiration across social media platforms.

What has particularly caught the attention of many users is her appearance, with some comparing her to the so-called “Westlands corporate baddies.”

Many noted that her beauty doesn't align with her line of work.

Those who have interacted with her describe her as polite, soft-spoken and always smartly dressed.

Watch the video>>> below

Hotter than Westlands baddies…… Donda wa Kitengela pic.twitter.com/WWUS5JbANX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST