Looks hotter than Westlands A-List corporate baddies - Meet a Kitengela bus conductor who is turning heads with her beauty (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - A Kitengela-based bus
conductor has become an online sensation after a video of her at work surfaced,
with many social media users praising her striking looks.
In the clip, the young lady is seen collecting fare from
passengers, a routine task that has unexpectedly sparked widespread admiration
across social media platforms.
What has particularly caught the attention of many users is
her appearance, with some comparing her to the so-called “Westlands corporate
baddies.”
Many noted that her beauty doesn't align with her line
of work.
Those who have interacted with her describe her as polite,
soft-spoken and always smartly dressed.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Hotter than Westlands baddies…… Donda wa Kitengela pic.twitter.com/WWUS5JbANX— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 26, 2026
0 Comments