These bold LADIES stole the spotlight in a Nairobi club while tipsy - Hawa Wanapenda MECHI!! (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - A video of two bold Slay
Queens putting on a steamy show at a popular Nairobi club has set social media
ablaze.
The clip captures the pair dancing with carefree confidence,
fully immersed in the moment leaving fellow revelers both amused and
entertained.
Their undeniable chemistry and playful vibe quickly caught
the attention of netizens, sparking cheeky reactions and lighthearted
speculation online.
Many social media users, especially men, joked that the pair
could easily “steal your girlfriend,” while others simply admired their
confidence and lively energy.
Watch the video on Facebook via this LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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