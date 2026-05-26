Drama as a LUYHA man returns home at 10 pm and finds his wife drunk and lying on the floor, while their kid hadn’t eaten (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - A Luyha man has taken to social media to air his marital frustrations after returning home late at night and finding his wife intoxicated and lying on the floor.

According to the man, his wife had left their child unattended and gone out drinking, only to return home heavily drunk.

He further claimed that their daughter had not eaten, accusing his wife of neglecting her responsibilities at home.

In the video, the frustrated man is seen confronting his wife while lamenting about the challenges he says he has endured in the marriage.

At one point, he expresses his desire to marry another woman, claiming that his current relationship is pushing him into emotional distress.

The woman, who appeared intoxicated, remained largely unbothered during the confrontation as her husband continued venting.

Watch the video>>> below

Drama as a Luhya man returns home at 10 pm and finds his wife drunk and lying on the floor, while the child hasn't eaten. Nowadays women have become like men of the early 70s…!! pic.twitter.com/Qood4eSQCB — KYK 🇰🇪 (@KijanayaKabras) May 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST