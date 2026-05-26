Drama as a LUYHA man returns home at 10 pm and finds his wife drunk and lying on the floor, while their kid hadn’t eaten (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - A Luyha man has taken to
social media to air his marital frustrations after returning home late at night
and finding his wife intoxicated and lying on the floor.
According to the man, his wife had left their child
unattended and gone out drinking, only to return home heavily drunk.
He further claimed that their daughter had not eaten,
accusing his wife of neglecting her responsibilities at home.
In the video, the frustrated man is seen confronting his
wife while lamenting about the challenges he says he has endured in the
marriage.
At one point, he expresses his desire to marry another
woman, claiming that his current relationship is pushing him into emotional
distress.
The woman, who appeared intoxicated, remained largely
unbothered during the confrontation as her husband continued venting.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Drama as a Luhya man returns home at 10 pm and finds his wife drunk and lying on the floor, while the child hasn't eaten. Nowadays women have become like men of the early 70s…!! pic.twitter.com/Qood4eSQCB— KYK 🇰🇪 (@KijanayaKabras) May 25, 2026
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