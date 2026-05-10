LADY snitches on her MUBABA to his wife after impregnating her and declined to send her money to get rid of it - ‘Anataka nikeep ball na sitaki’ (SCREENSHOTs)





Saturday, May 09, 2026 - A Slay Queen allegedly involved in an affair with a married man has exposed their relationship to his wife after falling pregnant and accusing him of abandoning her.

According to leaked screenshots, the lady made it clear to the “mubaba” that she was not ready to become a mother and wanted financial support to terminate the pregnancy.

However, the man allegedly insisted that she keeps the baby.

After he reportedly went silent and stopped responding to her messages, the furious woman decided to contact his wife directly and reveal details of the affair.

She claimed that they had been involved romantically for seven months and even shared alleged evidence of their relationship with the wife.

See the screenshots below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST