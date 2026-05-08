LADY’s office outfit sparks buzz on social media - “Ni Kama Alikua Anaenda Sabina Joy” (VIDEO)

Friday, May 8, 2026 - A lady has sparked reactions on
social media after sharing a video of herself at work while dressed in a
figure-hugging short outfit that left many online users talking.
In the viral clip, the well-endowed woman is seen goofing
around at her workplace while confidently showing off her outfit, which
accentuated her curves and quickly caught the attention of netizens.
The video triggered reactions online, with many wondering
whether the outfit was appropriate for a professional working environment.
Some critics jokingly claimed that the dress looked more
suitable for a night out at clubs such as the famous Sabina Joy than an office
setting.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
How do you even wear this kind of dress to work, smh..i’m even afraid to have a girl child.😒 pic.twitter.com/JRCQh8MKX9— Nana Akwa (@akwa_nana) May 8, 2026
1 Comments
Not a kikuyu lady? which tribe?ReplyDelete