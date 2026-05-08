LADY’s office outfit sparks buzz on social media - “Ni Kama Alikua Anaenda Sabina Joy” (VIDEO)







Friday, May 8, 2026 - A lady has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of herself at work while dressed in a figure-hugging short outfit that left many online users talking.

In the viral clip, the well-endowed woman is seen goofing around at her workplace while confidently showing off her outfit, which accentuated her curves and quickly caught the attention of netizens.

The video triggered reactions online, with many wondering whether the outfit was appropriate for a professional working environment.

Some critics jokingly claimed that the dress looked more suitable for a night out at clubs such as the famous Sabina Joy than an office setting.

Watch the video>>> below

How do you even wear this kind of dress to work, smh..i’m even afraid to have a girl child.😒 pic.twitter.com/JRCQh8MKX9 — Nana Akwa (@akwa_nana) May 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST