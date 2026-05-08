Kenyan LADY shamelessly flaunts her MUBABA, a man old enough to be her father (PHOTOs)







Friday, May 8, 2026 - A Kenyan lady believed to be in her early 20s has caused a stir on social media after openly flaunting her “mubaba” lover despite their noticeable age difference.

The young woman shared a series of romantic photos of herself spending quality time with the elderly man, with the two appearing deeply in love and unbothered by public opinion.

As expected, the posts sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms, with some netizens criticizing the relationship and others defending the couple, saying age should not matter as long as both parties are happy.

Despite the criticism and endless trolling in the comment sections, the lady appeared unfazed and continued proudly parading her lover online, proving that she has no problem showing off their relationship to the public.

Check out the photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST