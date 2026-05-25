Kugongewa ni Uchungu!! Kenyan man rants on X after discovering his girlfriend NJOKI has been cheating on him with multiple men (SCGEENSHOTs)







Monday, May 25, 2026 - A heartbroken Kenyan man has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to vent after allegedly discovering that his girlfriend had been cheating on him with multiple men.

In a series of emotional posts, the man identified simply as Mutwiri, lamented how he went out of his way to please her, only to later learn that she had allegedly been unfaithful throughout their relationship.

Mutwiri further claimed that he discovered his girlfriend had several side guys and that he was merely the “latest signing” in her dating roster.

To back up his claims, he even shared screenshots of their chats, where the lady professed her love for him and referred to him as “her blessing.”

While some netizens mocked him over the situation, Mutwiri said he chose to share his heartbreak online because, according to him, “Twitter therapy never fails.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST