A content creator secretly films women selling MECHI in Githurai 45 in broad daylight - Why is this happening in a residential estate? Where are law enforcers? (VIDEO)







Monday, May 25, 2026 - A content creator went undercover in Githurai 45 and recorded a video showing women selling “mechi” along busy streets in the residential estate.

In the video shared on YouTube, the women are seen standing strategically along the roadside in eye-catching outfits, seemingly attracting the attention of passing men.

The footage has sparked reactions online, with many questioning how such activities are taking place in a residential area in broad daylight without any visible intervention from law enforcement officers.

Some social media users also raised concerns about the proximity of private schools in the area, saying the situation is worrying and should be addressed urgently.

Watch the videos below. (If the videos don’t work, click on the YouTube links on the screens)

The Kenyan DAILY POST