KISII man in panic after KIKUYU baby mama threatens to storm his workplace over child neglect, calls him a deadbeat father and notorious womanizer (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - A young Kikuyu woman has caused an online stir after publicly calling out her baby daddy, a man from Kisii, accusing him of abandoning their child and failing to take responsibility.

Taking to a newly formed Facebook group where some women share experiences with absentee fathers, she posted photos of the man alongside their child, claiming the resemblance between them was unmistakable.

She alleged that despite several attempts to reach out, the man has refused to cater for school fees and other basic needs of the child.

In an emotional post, she accused him of neglecting his parental duties and labeled him a deadbeat father, further alleging that he has been evading responsibility since the child was born.

The woman also threatened to storm his workplace if he continues to ignore her calls and demands for support, saying she was tired of struggling alone.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST