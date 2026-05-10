KISII man in panic after KIKUYU baby mama threatens to storm his workplace over child neglect, calls him a deadbeat father and notorious womanizer (PHOTOs)

Sunday, May 10, 2026 - A young Kikuyu woman has caused an online stir after publicly calling out her baby daddy, a man from Kisii, accusing him of abandoning their child and failing to take responsibility.
Taking to a newly formed Facebook group where some women
share experiences with absentee fathers, she posted photos of the man alongside
their child, claiming the resemblance between them was unmistakable.
She alleged that despite several attempts to reach out, the
man has refused to cater for school fees and other basic needs of the child.
In an emotional post, she accused him of neglecting his
parental duties and labeled him a deadbeat father, further alleging that he has
been evading responsibility since the child was born.
The woman also threatened to storm his workplace if he
continues to ignore her calls and demands for support, saying she was tired of
struggling alone.
Check out her post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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