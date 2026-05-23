KIRAITU MURUNGI opens up on how the death of his daughter, ANITA KENDI, has changed him - “You will never hear me insult anyone” (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - Veteran politician and former Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has shared how the tragic loss of his lastborn daughter, Anita Kendi, on May 14th, has profoundly transformed his outlook on life and politics.

Speaking to mourners, Kiraitu revealed that Anita’s passing had softened his approach, teaching him to embrace compassion even towards those he once considered rivals.

“From now on, you will not hear me insult anyone.”

“Anita has made a lot of people come to my home to condole with us.”

“People I never expected would come. Politicians from all walks of life have been there,” he said.

He recounted his surprise at receiving condolences from former Meru Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, with whom he has often clashed publicly.

“In fact, yesterday, I was very surprised that Governor Kawira Mwangaza, who calls me 'king'angi' and I call her the drama queen, came to my house and we talked very well.”

“She has made me discover positive aspects of humanity. The good in another people," he said.

Watch the video>>> below

KIRAITU MURUNGI opens up on how the death of his daughter, ANITA KENDI, has changed him pic.twitter.com/MJpEXL85aQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST