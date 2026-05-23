Controversial Assistant Chief beats up his third wife, less than a month after marrying her - She displays injuries (PHOTO)







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - An Assistant Chief identified as Savatia has been accused of assaulting a woman said to have been married to him as a third wife less than a month ago.

The allegations come just weeks after he was accused of mistreating another wife in a case that was reported at Mudete Police Station.

Savatia was also recently involved in an altercation with a barmaid, a matter said to be under investigation after being reported at the same station.

According to a social media user, the woman, who reportedly comes from Kitale, had known Savatia for some time before he asked for her hand in marriage.

After agreeing to move in with him, the woman claims the relationship quickly turned sour, alleging that she was mistreated and that Savatia confiscated her phone, which had not been returned.

She further alleged that when she demanded her phone back, the Assistant Chief threatened her, ordered her to leave his house, and assaulted her.

The woman, who reportedly left with another phone said to be an M-KOPA device bought by Savatia, claims that she reported the incident to police, but officers declined to record her statement in the Occurrence Book (OB).

She is now seeking justice and wants her phone returned, as well as action taken over the assault.

When contacted for comment, Savatia responded angrily, saying:"Mind your business, nonsense!! I hate you with passion. Unikome wewe!!! Delete my number for we have nothing in common. Oa kwanza!! Saitaan!"

The Kenyan DAILY POST