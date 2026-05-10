CLUB MADNESS!! These well-endowed LADIES stole the spotlight at a Nairobi club with their antics - See NYASH!! (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - A video of well-endowed ladies having a good time at a popular Nairobi club has left netizens talking.

In the viral clip, the bold ladies, dressed to turn heads, are seen vibing to the music while confidently flaunting their curves on the dance floor.

From their daring outfits to their high energy and unapologetic vibe, they left revelers in awe, with many netizens marveling at their confidence and boldness.

Moments like these are a reminder of why Nairobi’s nightlife scene never disappoints.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST