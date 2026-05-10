CLUB MADNESS!! These well-endowed LADIES stole the spotlight at a Nairobi club with their antics - See NYASH!! (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 10, 2026 - A video of well-endowed ladies having a good time at a popular Nairobi club has left netizens talking.
In the viral clip, the bold ladies, dressed to turn heads,
are seen vibing to the music while confidently flaunting their curves on the
dance floor.
From their daring outfits to their high energy and
unapologetic vibe, they left revelers in awe, with many netizens marveling at
their confidence and boldness.
Moments like these are a reminder of why Nairobi’s nightlife
scene never disappoints.
Watch the video>>> below
See NYASH..... Water water.... pic.twitter.com/JCrWj88jbT— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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