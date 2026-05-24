





Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Social media is buzzing after reports emerged that Keiyo South Member of Parliament, Gideon Kimaiyo, suffered a serious health scare after overdosing on blue pills.

According to whispers circulating online, the outspoken MP had booked a room at a high-end hotel in Nairobi and invited a lady for a private meetup.

Sources claim Kimaiyo had taken the pills to boost his energy ahead of the much-anticipated “mechi” session.

However, things reportedly took a dramatic turn after the lady delayed arriving at the hotel, forcing him to wait longer than expected.

It is alleged that the medication reacted badly, leaving him weak and unresponsive inside the hotel room before he was rushed for medical attention and later stabilized.

A few weeks ago, Slay Queens had exposed Kimaiyo’s secret escapades.

Speaking anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare, they alleged that he doesn’t use protection and pays Ksh 5,000 only.

The Kenyan DAILY POST