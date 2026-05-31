Extra money for her child’s food - Kenyan single mother sets strict conditions for men inviting her on a date (See her PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - A Kenyan single mother has sparked debate online after listing strict conditions she says men must meet before she agrees to go on a date with them.

In a viral post, she outlined a series of requirements ranging from transport money to financial support for her child, arguing that dating while parenting comes with added responsibilities.

Among her demands, she stated that a man must first send Uber fare before she leaves the house.

She also insisted on extra money for her child’s food, explaining that if she is away on a date, there will be no one at home to cook, and the child will need to order meals.

Additionally, she requested funds for personal grooming, including pedicure and manicure, saying she will not show up “unkept” if such expenses were not catered for.

She further added that even if a date is cancelled or delayed, she should still receive compensation for her time.

Check out the viral post and her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST