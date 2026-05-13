“Beggar With Class” - Kawangware beggar turns down coins from tourists - Claims food costs Ksh 500 (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - A man from Kawangware has sparked an online buzz after a video showed him interacting with foreign tourists in a rather unusual exchange.

In the clip circulating online, the man, who is seen begging on the streets, is approached by a group of wazungus believed to be tourists exploring the area.

During the interaction, he painted a bleak picture of Kawangware, claiming the area lacks basic amenities such as electricity and water in a bid to attract sympathy.

One of the tourists is seen offering him loose change in coins to help him buy food, but he appears to decline the money, insisting that a “decent meal” costs at least Ksh 500.

He further claims that he does not eat street food, leaving the tourists visibly surprised by his response.

Watch the video>>> below

Indeed, Beggars have choices!



Bois amdanganya mzungu ati Kawangware no water and electricity....



Bois goes further lying adi yeye hawezi kula chakula ya STREET anataka ya 5 Star 🌟 restaurant.



A beggar with no SHAME!



HUYU MZAE APOTELEE POTE pic.twitter.com/CTKnwTjeN8 — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) May 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST