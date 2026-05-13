“Beggar With Class” - Kawangware beggar turns down coins from tourists - Claims food costs Ksh 500 (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - A man from Kawangware has sparked an online buzz after a video showed him interacting with foreign tourists in a rather unusual exchange.
In the clip circulating online, the man, who is seen begging
on the streets, is approached by a group of wazungus believed to be tourists
exploring the area.
During the interaction, he painted a bleak picture of
Kawangware, claiming the area lacks basic amenities such as electricity and
water in a bid to attract sympathy.
One of the tourists is seen offering him loose change in
coins to help him buy food, but he appears to decline the money, insisting that
a “decent meal” costs at least Ksh 500.
He further claims that he does not eat street food, leaving
the tourists visibly surprised by his response.
Watch the video>>> below
Indeed, Beggars have choices!— Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) May 12, 2026
Bois amdanganya mzungu ati Kawangware no water and electricity....
Bois goes further lying adi yeye hawezi kula chakula ya STREET anataka ya 5 Star 🌟 restaurant.
A beggar with no SHAME!
HUYU MZAE APOTELEE POTE pic.twitter.com/CTKnwTjeN8
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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