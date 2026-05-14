Investigative journalist exposes murdered University lady, ALICE RIANGA! She was a gold-digger and had 3 rich boyfriends (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - An investigative journalist has exposed the private life of slain Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University student, Alice Riang’a, and labelled her a gold-digger.

According to the journalist, Alice had affairs with three rich boyfriends who were reportedly financing her lifestyle.

The men are said to include a Tanzanian gold dealer and businessman based in Bondo, another man from Western Kenya, and a third from Nairobi.

Reports indicate that Alice had recently travelled to Diani with her Nairobi-based boyfriend and shared a video from the vacation on social media.

Upon returning to Bondo, she visited the Tanzanian businessman’s house, where she was reportedly confronted, leading to a confrontation that investigators are now trying to piece together.

The Tanzanian man is currently in custody and is believed to be a key suspect in the murder.

He is said to be the last person who interacted with Alice before she went missing.

Alice’s body was later discovered dumped in a forest in Bondo, with detectives now reconstructing her final movements as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities believe she may have been killed elsewhere before her body was dumped in the forest.

Watch the video>>> below

Independent journalist MC Adek Tatu has delved deep into investigating the final moments of Alice Riang’a, the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University student who was brútally kílled and her body dumped in a forest in Bondo.



Apparently, Alice Riang’a had three rich boyfriends who were… pic.twitter.com/HWEh5jcrQj — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) May 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST