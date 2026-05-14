A pot-bellied MUBABA captured on camera having a good time with a Slay Queen - Money is everything (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A video circulating on social media captures the moment a pot-bellied “mubaba,” was filmed enjoying himself on the dance floor in the company of a young woman.

In the clip, the man is seen confidently showing off energetic dance moves alongside the lady at what appears to be a nightlife entertainment spot.

His dance moves impressed many viewers, with some joking that he could easily compete with younger dancers.

The video quickly attracted humorous reactions online, with social media users debating the role financial stability plays in attracting young women.

Others praised the man for his confidence and ability to enjoy himself without concern for public opinion.

Watch the video>>> below

Lack demands compromise, money allows choosing. pic.twitter.com/xzCdx3N40v — Mariam (@WairimuMariam) May 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST