Different vehicles used to pick her from the hostel - Murdered University lady, ALICE RIANGA’s soft life revealed by fellow students! Had multiple boyfriends (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - Slain Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology student, Alice Rianga, lived a flamboyant lifestyle that many fellow students admired and talked about on campus.

According to one of her female colleagues, different vehicles would frequently pick her up from the hostel before dropping her back late at night.

The student further claimed that Alice was involved in relationships with multiple men, among them a Tanzanian gold dealer based in Bondo town, who is currently in custody and being treated as a key suspect in the murder investigation.

At the same time, Alice was also reportedly dating another man from Nairobi, who was well known to her parents.

Sources further claimed that she had previously ended a relationship with one of her boyfriends because he was financially unstable and instead preferred men with money.

Detectives are investigating claims that the Tanzanian boyfriend may have attacked her after discovering that she was involved with other men despite sponsoring her lavish lifestyle.

Watch the video>>> below

Mystery deepend as details emerge about JOOSTU student Alice Riang'a's lavish double life before tragic death pic.twitter.com/RR6ZAH1NO1 — Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) May 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST