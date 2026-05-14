Different vehicles used to pick her from the hostel - Murdered University lady, ALICE RIANGA’s soft life revealed by fellow students! Had multiple boyfriends (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 14, 2026 - Slain Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology student, Alice Rianga, lived a flamboyant lifestyle that many fellow students admired and talked about on campus.
According to one of her female colleagues, different
vehicles would frequently pick her up from the hostel before dropping her back
late at night.
The student further claimed that Alice was involved in
relationships with multiple men, among them a Tanzanian gold dealer based in
Bondo town, who is currently in custody and being treated as a key suspect in
the murder investigation.
At the same time, Alice was also reportedly dating another
man from Nairobi, who was well known to her parents.
Sources further claimed that she had previously ended a
relationship with one of her boyfriends because he was financially unstable and
instead preferred men with money.
Detectives are investigating claims that the Tanzanian
boyfriend may have attacked her after discovering that she was involved with
other men despite sponsoring her lavish lifestyle.
Watch the video>>> below
Mystery deepend as details emerge about JOOSTU student Alice Riang'a's lavish double life before tragic death pic.twitter.com/RR6ZAH1NO1— Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) May 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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