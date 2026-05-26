Intoxicated woman captured on camera in a nightclub with a baby strapped to her back (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - A trending video has sparked reactions online after an intoxicated woman was captured dancing in a nightclub with a baby strapped to her back.

In the clip, the woman is seen enjoying herself on the dance floor as loud music blares from the speakers.

At one point, she appears unsteady, staggers and eventually falls to the ground while the baby remains strapped on her back.

The video has drawn widespread criticism on social media, with many condemning the woman’s actions and expressing concern for the safety and well-being of the child.

“Why would you come with your baby to the club?? Avoid alcoholic women like a plague,” an X user posed.

Watch the trending video>>> below

Why would you come with your baby to the club??

Avoid alcoholic women like a plague pic.twitter.com/kJggk3Z7EY — Toxic (@Kieni_vic) May 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST