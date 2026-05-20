Bureti MP aspirant FESTUS ROTICH’s estranged wife’s attempt to bewitch his mistress backfires as he officially marries the Side Chick in a traditional dowry ceremony (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - Bureti MP aspirant and flamboyant businessman, Festus Rotich, the Director of Smartphone Store Kenya, has officially married his former side chick Charity in a traditional dowry ceremony held last weekend.

The wedding comes barley two years after Rotich was embroiled in a widely publicized saga on social media involving his estranged wife, Shaz Rono, who sought the services of a witchdoctor in a desperate attempt to save their troubled marriage.

At the time, Shaz took photos of Rotich and Charity to the witchdoctor, hoping to end their affair and reconcile with her husband.

However, it now appears that the alleged “juju” backfired, with Shaz ultimately losing the marriage altogether.

Rotich, who has declared interest in the Bureti MP seat, went ahead to formalize his relationship with Charity in a colorful traditional ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

See photos.

Photos of Rotich’s estranged wife who attempted to use juju on his mistress.

The Kenyan DAILY POST